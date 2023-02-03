Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) Odisha DGP SK Bansal Friday said murder of a cabinet minister allegedly by a policeman in uniform, is one of the rarest case seen anywhere in the country.

Speaking to the press for the first time after the gruesome murder of cabinet minister N K Das allegedly by an ASI (Gopal Das) of police in Jharsuguda district on January 29, said the police will work to ensure such events do not recur.

The DGP said, “It is an incident, the probability of which is .0000 per cent. As you all know, sometime such events do take place. It is one of those rare events. Still as a police officer, I would say, we should see that probability is (totally) neutralised”.

Bansal, said that the Odisha police was in touch with the Special Protection Group, the apex agency dealing with security of VVIPs.

“We will be consulting them in due course to find out what is the best process to provide protection to VVIPs,” he said.

Asked about the status of investigations, Bansal said: “Such cases takes time. One cannot totally depend on the statement of the accused even when he confesses the crime. We have to verify all angles associated with it.”

Stating that some vital clues have emerged so far from the detailed investigation by the Crime Branch of Odisha Police, Bansal said he was optimistic of a conclusive end to the probe. “It will take some time,” he however said.

The DGP said that Odisha Police has contacted the Central Forensic Science Laboratory to assist in the ongoing probe. “I have personally discussed the matter with Home Ministry officials and they have assured us of all possible help. A CSFL team will also be visiting Odisha,” the DGP said adding that the investigation is being done with an open mind.

Meanwhile, the CB team conducted sustained interrogation of accused ASI Gopal Krishna Das for the third consecutive day. The team also examined injured eyewitness Jiban Kumar Nayak and other eye-witnesses to the killing.

