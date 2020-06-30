Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 30 (ANI): A murder suspect has allegedly killed two of his sisters in Hyderabad on Monday.

According to the police, a man, who was arrested in January 2019 on charges of murdering his wife was out on bail. He allegedly attacked four of his family members, killing two of his sisters and seriously injuring the other two at Chandrayangutta here on Monday evening.

MA Majeed, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Falaknuma said, "Under the Chandrayangutta Police Station limits, Salala Area, a person named Ahmed Bin Salam Baa Ismail attacked his two sisters with a dragger, resulting in grievous injuries to them. One sister died at the spot and the other died while shifting to the Hospital by neighbours."

Majeed said, "Later he went to another sister's house at Balapur area and attacked her with the same dragger."

The motive for the attack is yet not known. While the investigation is underway, he added. (ANI)

