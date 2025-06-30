Bareilly, Jun 30 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bareilly on Monday for the 11th convocation ceremony of the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, officials said.

Murmu will be the chief guest at the ceremony to be held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium here, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed Murmu on her arrival in Bareilly.

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said, "Hearty welcome and felicitation to Hon'ble President Draupadi Murmu ji in 'Nath Nagri' Bareilly."

ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Izatnagar is dedicated to research and development in the field of veterinary and animal sciences.

