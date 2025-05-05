Berhampore (West Bengal) [India], May 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that last month's violence in Murshidabad was orchestrated and, well planned. She hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that West Bengal would not tolerate people who instigate riots.

The Chief Minister today visited Murshidabad to take stock of the situation.

"When I carry out any political activity, for me Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian all are equal. I don't want people of any religion to get attacked. Within one day of the incident the National Commission for Women arrived here. They did not go to Manipur, UP or Rajasthan. This incident has been orchestrated and it was well planned. Those who have provoked this violence, Bengal will not tolerate such people. I am not against anyone but I am against riots. Why are they so much perturbed over Jagannath Dham? In Odisha, Maharashtra people are being beaten up for speaking Bengali."

She further said that riots are being instigated and she is getting the blame.

"Why did the BSF fire shots? If BSF hadn't fired shots the incident would not have flared up next day. I would like to tell the BJP that instead of creating communal tensions take care of the borders. When you are in the chair you cannot divide people. I came to meet the victims but why have they been secretly taken away. There is some conspiracy in this," she said.

Mamata Bannerjee left for Murshidabad to take stock of the situation following the tensions in the area. Her visit drew sharp criticism from the BJP which called it a delayed response. In response, the Chief Minister said that she could have gone earlier but she wanted peace to return in the violence-hit area.

Mamata Banerjee said, "I could have gone to Murshidabad earlier but till the time stability is not attained and peace does not return we should not go and disturb. Now situation has normalised but I had to attend Jagannath Dham programme which was announced many days ago. So after attending the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony today I am going to Murshidabad. Today I will reach Behrampur. Tomorrow I will reach Dhuliyan and provide the necessary compensation to the people whose houses and shops have been damaged. Those who have lost their property will also be assessed. In Suti I will organise a public distribution programme. Then I will return to Kolkata on Wednesday."

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that the visit was delayed and should have been done much earlier.Dilip Ghosh said, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should have gone to Murshidabad earlier. Why she did not go? She called the Imams and conducted a meeting and then went to attend temple inauguration. But when Hindus were suffering and this atrocity takes place repeatedly on Hindus in Murshidabad and Malda. They have to vacate their houses. Their property are burnt. Mamata Banerjee has always remained silent. She is going so late now all the evidence are removed. After 3 to 4 days since violence took place the repairing had started."

"State government officials started repairing houses and temple so that no one could know that such an incident occurred. Mamata Banerjee has already dismissed such violence," he said.

Earlier West Bengal Agriculture Minister Shobandeb Chatterjee said the Chief Minister was unable to go to the place because of the unrest.

Addressing reporters, Chatterjee said, "Our leader, Mamata Banerjee, has been saying this since day one that it has been very difficult for leaders to go to that area. Let the police do their job...There is peace there now, let them live in peace...What needs to be done is being done...she is going to tell everyone how they can live together."

Earlier in April, Murishdabad witnessed massive violence on April 11, during a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The protest had turned violent and resulted in two deaths, several injuries and property damage. Thousands of people had fled their homes in search of safety. (ANI)

