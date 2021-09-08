Malappuram (Ker), Sept 8 (PTI) The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday dissolved the state committee of Haritha, the women's wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), after it rejected the party leadership's demand to withdraw the complaint a group of its members filed with the Kerala Women's Commission seeking action against some of the male leaders of MSF, who allegedly used derogatory remarks against them.

Announcing the decision after the party's high power committee meeting here, Muslim League state general secretary PMA Salam said the 'gross indiscipline' on the part of the Haritha leaders has forced the party leadership to dissolve Haritha's present committee.

Ten members of the state committee of Haritha-MSF had petitioned the State Women's Commission against a couple of their male counterparts in the MSF for allegedly using derogatory remarks and using abusive language during its state committee meeting a few months ago.

Haritha had approached the commission after there was no response from the League leadership on the issue. Later, following the intervention of the Muslim League leadership, MSF state president PK Navas, who is facing charges of using derogatory remarks against women members, had expressed regret over the incident, but stuck to his claim that he did not use any word with malicious intent.

The League, then, had directed the Haritha to withdraw its complaint filed with the women's commission. Though the league leadership had issued an ultimatum to the Haritha leaders to withdraw their petition before the SWC, the women were firm on the stance on complaint against the male leaders even as they reiterated their loyalty and confidence in Muslim League leadership. Addressing the press in mid-August, Haritha-MSF leader and National Vice president of MSF Fathima Tahliya had said it was out of the humiliation and mental trauma resulting from the derogatory remarks that made 10 state committee leaders of Haritha move against the male office - bearers of MSF. Last month, the IUML had frozen the state committee of MSF-Haritha, accusing its leaders of making public the differences within the organisation.

