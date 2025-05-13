Muzaffarnagar, May 13 (PTI) A fast-track court here has acquitted eleven people accused in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case, citing lack of evidence, a government lawyer said on Tuesday.

The verdict was delivered on May 9 by Judge Neha Garg, who said that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against the accused.

Also Read | EPIC Number Duplication Controversy: Election Commission of India Resolves Issue of Similar Voter Card Numbers in Different States.

According to government counsel Narendra Sharma, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a chargesheet against the eleven accused -- Subhash, Papan, Manvir, Vinod, Pramod, Narender, Ram Kishan, Ramkumar, Mohit, Vijay, and Rajender -- under Indian Penal Code sections 395 (dacoity) and 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.).

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Umerdeen, a resident of Lisadh village under Phugana police station. He alleged that a mob had broken into his home on September 8, 2013, during the communal violence in Muzaffarnagar. The attackers allegedly looted cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees and later set his house on fire, Sharma said.

Also Read | Karnataka: Massive Fire Engulfs Oil Warehouse Near Nelamangala in Bangalore Rural District (Watch Video).

Following the incident, Umerdeen and his family fled the village and took shelter in Jhinjhana town of Shamli district, he said.

The Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013 had left over 60 people dead and thousands displaced, leading to multiple cases being investigated by the SIT.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)