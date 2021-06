Muzaffarnagar, Jun 19 (PTI) A youth was stabbed to death at Banat town in Shamli district on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Vipin Kumar.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Sonu, who is on the run.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem investigation, police said.

