Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 17 (PTI) Days after a youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping into the Ganga Canal here, his body was recovered on Saturday, police said.

The youth has been identified as Mangeram, they said.

Mangeram jumped into the Ganga Canal in Khatauli area three days ago as he was upset about being scolded by his mother, the police said.

A search operation was carried out and his body was fished out from the canal, they said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

