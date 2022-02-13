Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) The tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra will complete the full five-year term despite the opposition BJP's attempts to destabilise it, state Congress president Nana Patole said on Sunday.

Patole's remarks came days after BJP leader Chandrakant Patil predicted a "political earthquake" in Maharashtra after results of Assembly polls in five states, including crucial Uttar Pradesh, will be declared on March 10.

"The BJP dreams of toppling the MVA government every day, but for the last two years, this dream has not been fulfilled. This is the reason behind BJP's frustration. Every few days a new date for the government's fall is being announced, but the fact is that the MVA government is intact and will complete its full five-year term," Patole told reporters.

Maharashtra PWD Minister Ashok Chavan said workers of various parties, including ally NCP and opposition BJP, joined Congress on Sunday.

The entry of these workers will strengthen the Congress' base in Jintur, Selu and Kinwat areas in the Marathwada region.

He said Rs 80 crore has been allocated for the development of Parbhani city and Rs 50 crore for Selu, also in the Parbhani district.

He said since Congress is performing very well in all the five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the BJP has been criticising the party.

"The opposition is trying to destabilize the Maharashtra government. But we will not let them succeed. I appeal to Congress workers to strengthen the party's base in Maharashtra," the former chief minister said.

Patole and Chavan were speaking to reporters after inducting several workers of BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and AIMIM from Marathwada in the Congress fold at a function organised at the state Congress office in Mumbai.

Interestingly, Congress shares power with NCP in the Shiv Sena-led MVA dispensation. The MVA came to power in November, 2019.

Selu municipal council president, deputy president and all 24 corporators, Parbhani ZP members as well as corporators from NCP, BJP, AIMIM and other parties from Aurangabad and Nanded districts, and workers and office-bearers of these parties joined the Congress in the presence of Patole and Chavan.

Various office-bearers of Parbhani Congress were present.

Many workers and local leaders of BJP and NCP from Kinwat and Mahur talukas in Nanded, the home district of Ashok Chavan, also joined Congress.

"Leaders of various parties across Maharashtra are crossing over to the Congress party. Many leaders and office-bearers of Nationalist Congress Party and Bharatiya Janata Party are willing to join the Congress," Patole said.

He said, unlike other parties, Congress doesn't make any false promises to lure people to join the party.

Patole said a large number of workers from other parties are joining the Congress from the Parbhani district.

"All those who have joined the Congress today will strengthen the organisation in Parbhani, Nanded and Aurangabad districts," he added.

