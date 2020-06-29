Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) In a veiled attack against the Centre for refusing to disclose details on the PM CARES Fund, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government has nothing to hide on the donations it has received.

She said her government has so far got Rs 190 crore to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and for Amphan relief.

Also Read | Tuticorin Custodial Death Case: Tamil Nadu Govt Issues Order to Transfer Case to CBI : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

She said the state government has released Rs 6,500 crore and more will be required.

It has received public donations of around Rs 150 crore for tackling COVID-19 and Rs 40 crore for Amphan relief, she told reporters at the state secretariat.

Also Read | KK Venugopal's Re-Appointment as Attorney General Approved by President; Tushar Mehta Retained as Solicitor General of India.

"We have nothing to hide on how much we have received. We are not shying away from talking about it," she said in a veiled attack against the PMO's refusal to disclose details on the creation and operation of the PM CARES Fund, telling a RTI applicant that the fund is not a public authority under the ambit of the RTI Act, 2005.

The Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund was set up to accept donations and provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and other similar emergencies.

"We have used whatever assistance we have received from the common people for their cause. I can assure that the fund will be used in a very transparent manner by the government for public purpose and not for any other cause," Banerjee, who is among the harshest critics of the BJP-led government at the Centre, said.

"I thank the common people for helping us with this fund. I have seen that people have helped us with donations of Rs 50 for COVID-19," she said. PTI SCH KK RDK RDK RDK 06292351 NNNNw enforcement brutality against people of color.

Wallace's T-shirt carried Floyd's pleading words when an officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, pinned a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes while he was handcuffed. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired and charged in the incident, which followed the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Protesters have cited all three African American victims in their demands for social justice.

After Phelps spoke to the NASCAR drivers, they observed a 30-second moment of silence. Then, as the cars refired their engines and slowly pulled away for the green flag, the Fox broadcast cut to a video made by a number of Cup drivers, including Wallace and seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, as well as retired star Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Several drivers also posted the video on their Twitter accounts, vowing to “listen and learn" from the protests that have rocked the nation. The vowed to “no longer be silent” and pledged to “work together to make real change.”

With its roots in the South and one-time embrace of Confederate symbols, NASCAR has a checkered racial history. The organization has launched diversity programs but still struggles to shake its reputation as a largely white sport.

During a shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, NASCAR driver Kyle Larson was fired after casually uttering a racial slur while competing in a video racing game.

“We need step up more than we ever have before,” said former Cup star Jeff Gordon, now a Fox broadcaster. "We are listening, we are learning and we are ready to change." (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)