Champhai (Mizoram) [India], November 25 (ANI): More than 6,000 Myanmar nationals who fled from their country in the 2021 military coup and the recent violent incidents that took place in the Chin state between the rebel groups of the military junta are still taking shelter in the Zokhawthar area in Mizoram's Champhai district as refugees.

The recent census report conducted by the Champhai district administration revealed that 6201 Myanmar refugees are taking shelter in different refugee camps and relative's homes in Zokhawthar village, which is the last bordering village of Champhai district and shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

James Lalrinchhana, Deputy Commissioner of Champhai District, told ANI over the phone that the recently conducted census report stated that, apart from the Zokhawthar area, many other Myanmar refugees are also taking shelter in different parts of the district.

"As of November 20 this year, 6201 Myanmar nationals are taking shelter alone in the Zokhawthar area. Out of them, 3290 are in relief and refugee camps and others are staying in their relative's homes in the Zokhawthar area," the Deputy Commissioner of Champhai district said.

The census report of the district administration revealed that, among the Myanmar refugees who are in the relief and refugee camps, there are 992 women and 1322 children.

On the other hand, nearly 12,000 other Myanmar refugees are also taking shelter in other parts of Champhai district.

"Compared to the previous data, the figure for the whole district is much less now and will be verified on the ground soon," James Lalrinchhana, Deputy Commissioner of Champhai District, said.

He further said that some people have already returned to their country. (ANI)

