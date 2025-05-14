Ahmedabad (Gujarat), May 14 (ANI): Adani Vidya Mandir, Ahmedabad, has been ranked among top schools in the country, according to NABET score 2025 and the feat coincides with 100% pass rate in CBSE Grade XII, with all 95 candidates securing first division.

It's a double bonanza for Adani Vidya Mandir Ahmedabad (AVMA), which has been transforming lives of academically gifted yet economically disadvantaged students since 2008.

Also Read | Operation Keller: Large Quantity of Ammunition, Other War-Like Stores Recovered; 3 Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian.

Coinciding with the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Grade XII results on May 13, AVMA has scored a commendable 232 out of 250, joining the league of top-tier schools in the country and topping the list among institutions for the underprivileged category, a release said.

This is as per the latest rating by the National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (NABET) under Quality Council of India (QCI).

Also Read | Sudden Death in Agra: Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Collapsing Near Royal Gate in Taj Mahal Complex.

Earlier in 2020, AVMA became the first cost-free school in the country to get accredited by NABET under QCI.

The latest accomplishment is in line with Adani Foundation's mission to provide inclusive, high-quality education while fostering holistic development, the release said.

The CBSE Grade XII results are the icing on the NABET cake. AVMA recorded a stellar 100% pass rate, with all 95 candidates securing first division. Alvina Roy and Jay Bavaskar scored 97.6% each in Humanities and Science stream, respectively.

In February, AVMA was adjudged the 'National Winner' in the category of 'School for Underprivileged/Right to Education (RTE) Implementation' and received the 'Samagra Shiksha Award' from Minister of State for Education Dr Sukanata Majumdar.

AVMA integrates the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which were adopted by the United Nations in 2015, into its curriculum, ensuring a global perspective in its pedagogical approach.

The school also collaborates with esteemed organisations such as United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Gujarat Science Centre and National Institute of Education (NIE) Singapore, focusing on developing STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curricula tailored specifically to the Indian context over the past three years.

Among AVMA's noteworthy recognitions are the International Green School Award by Green Mentors, presented at Cornell University, New York, USA; and its certification as a 'Kindness School' by Random Acts of Kindness. These accolades epitomise the school's dedication to environmental stewardship and fostering kindness as integral aspects of education.

Adani Vidya Mandir schools serve over 3,000 students through four campuses: Ahmedabad and Bhadreshwar in Gujarat, Surguja in Chhattisgarh and Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)