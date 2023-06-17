Agartala, Jun 17 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda arrived here on Friday as he will address a mega rally in South Tripura to mark the completion of nine years of the NDA government at the Centre.

Nadda will attend the party's programme at Santirbazar school ground on Saturday.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb welcomed Nadda at the airport here.

"BJP national president JP Nadda arrived in the state to address a rally to be organised to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in power in Santirbazar of South Tripura district. We welcomed Nadda-ji," Saha said in a Facebook post.

BJP's northeast coordinator Sambit Patra arrived here earlier in the day and held a meeting with the chief minister over the party's programme on Saturday.

Security arrangements have been beefed up in the entire Santirbazar sub-division as part of precautionary measures, a senior police officer said, adding that more troops are being deployed around the venue.

“Nadda ji is set to address the rally around 11 am. Besides, he will meet two influential families in Agartala as part of ‘Sampark Se Samarthan'. Naddji will leave the state on Saturday afternoon," a party leader said.

