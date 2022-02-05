Noida, Feb 5 (PTI) Work done by a party and not what it claims to do in the future should be the basis for people to decide whom to vote for in the upcoming elections, BJP president J P Nadda said on Saturday during the poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Pitching the BJP as a party that has dared to reach out to the public with its 'report card' ahead of elections, Nadda said no other party can do it as they had only worked for themselves when in power.

“What is the basis for voters to decide which party to vote for? You do not ask what the party is going to do in the future. Look at what they have done in the past. Everybody is going to talk big. We'll make this, we'll make that but what is the basis by which voters would know that you can do it,” Nadda said.

“It's only the BJP's character and it is only us who can dare to go to the people with our report card (of work done) during elections. No other party can do it,” he said while addressing the 'Prabhavi Matdata Samwad' (Effective Voter Dialogue).

He was campaigning for BJP's Noida candidate and sitting MLA Pankaj Singh.

Nadda hit out at the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of developing their own parties and leaders instead of working for the welfare of the people.

He alleged casteism had become the order of the day during SP, BSP rule in UP while the BJP believes in the development and growth of all.

“Hum jodte hain, wo todte hain (we bring people together, while they create division in society),” Nadda said.

He said his party works to bring the poor, deprived, women, youth, Dalit, etc into the mainstream and cited multiple public welfare measures like Ujjwala, Jan Dhan schemes launched since the BJP came to power in the Centre.

The former union health minister said 50 crore people of the country have got health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which he emphasized has been praised at the global level.

The state had 14 medical colleges in 2014 but now has 59 medical colleges. He said the airport coming up in Jewar near Noida will become a growth engine for the region and provide employment to one lakh people.

Nadda credited the BJP-led UP government for developing infrastructure in the state and hit out at the opposition for “not being able to see development”.

Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of western UP goes to polls on February 10 during the first phase of assembly elections in UP. Election results will be declared on March 10.

