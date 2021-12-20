New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed disappointment on the alleged mishandling of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari while he was visiting the State Election Commission on Sunday.

"It is disappointing that Mamata Banerjee is using police to manhandle senior BJP leader, LoP Suvendu Adhikari while he was visiting the State Election Commission. Reports of widespread electoral malpractice in KMC and now this misuse of administration doesn't augur well for democracy," tweeted Nadda.

Earlier, BJP leader Adhikari shared a video of a confrontation between the BJP delegation and police officials alleging mishandling by the Police.

"Kolkata Police official manhandled me and roughed up my colleagues in front of WB Election Commissioner's office. Commissioner of Police must have directed his subordinates to suppress opposition voices as per his political boss's instruction. Our resistance will only get stronger," reads Adhikari's tweet.

BJP is demanding re-election of Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, that took place on Sunday.

"Votes have been looted at Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, under the eyes of Kolkata Police. We demand the entire election be cancelled and BJP demands re-election," said Adhikari.

"We met the Governor today in this regard. We told him that the State Election Commission has a spineless commissioner. We will protest on the streets and will also fight a legal battle in the matter. Mamata Banerjee is like North Korea's Kim Jong-un. Kolkata Police is behaving like a cadre of TMC," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee's instruction to the police was to stay empty-handed and protect the TMC goons. Voting took place with the support of 30-40 per cent outside voters. Every TMC goon cast 8 to 10 votes. We have enough evidence to invalidate the election. We are ready to submit the evidence in the Court," he said.

A BJP delegation led by Suvendu Adhikari also met Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and urged him to declare Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls as null and void in "view of rampant violence and rigging.

"BJP delegation led by LOP Suvendu Adhikari has urged the Governor to take steps to declare polls KMC null and void in view of rampant violence, rigging and Kolkata Police acting for the ruling party. A thorough probe was sought in the locking of opposition MLAs in the hostel," tweeted the office of the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The delegation also sought an investigation into the virtual house arrest by the Bidhannagar Police of Adhikari.

The Governor assured that delegation that he is seriously concerned about the grim situation and would take all steps called for at his end. "He told the delegation that governance of Mamata Banerjee has to conform to rule of law," Governor's office said

During Kolkata Municipal elections today, a crude bomb was hurled outside a polling booth injuring a voter. The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata today.

Polling took place at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21. (ANI)

