New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda hosted a special dinner party to celebrate the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) landslide victory in the recent Bihar Assembly elections.

To mark the victory in Bihar, a dinner party was held at the BJP National President JP Nadda's home. Home Minister Amit Shah, Election Incharge Dharmendra Pradhan, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, BJP leader Vijay Sinha, Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and all those responsible for the Bihar elections attended the dinner party.

As per the sources, the Home Minister said in Wednesday's meeting and dinner party that the NDA's victory in the Bihar elections is a victory for the entire country, "Bihar's victory is a victory for every Indian's resolve to drive out infiltrators from the country."

"The people have unwavering love and trust in Modi's leadership. The people of Bihar wholeheartedly supported the duo of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar," he said. Furthermore, he said that the Bihar elections are a victory for the NDA's unity and strength, and that the five NDA parties fought together like the five Pandavas.

"The people of Bihar have shown that the NDA government led by Modi, which not only promises but also delivers, is the people's choice. The hard work of JDU workers in this victory cannot be praised enough. Lastly, he addressed the issue of infiltrators," said the Home Minister, as per a release.

"Mandate to take action against West Bengal infiltrators. Some of the leaders will get the duty for the West Bengal election in 2026," he announced. (ANI)

