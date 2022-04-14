New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Thursday said the initiative of telling the world about the contribution of Sikhism was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadda participated in the launch ceremony of the book titled 'Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith' at Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter By Security Forces in Shopian.

Speaking at the occasion, the BJP chief said, "Demand for Harmandir Sahib's (Golden Temple) registration under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) had been long-pending. Sikhs' contribution from the freedom struggle to the protection of the nation can never be forgotten."

"We are delighted that all Sikhs across the world can now connect with Harmandir Sahib. The registration has now been done and it was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative of telling the world the contribution of Sikhism was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Criticises ‘Bulldozer Justice’, Says No One Has Right To Demolish Houses.

Nadda said PM Modi even worked for expanding the message of Sikhism even before becoming the Prime Minister.

"Before becoming the Prime Minister of India, even when Modi ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he did whatever he could do for Sikhism in that region. When Modi ji got a chance to serve as the Prime Minister in the country, he implemented all the ideas he had and gave them a shape," stated Nadda.

"Earlier, a tax was imposed on the langar, the work of such great humanity, No one cared about it. When this demand came to Modi ji, he accepted it and today the Government of India reimburses Rs 325 crore annually in GST," added the BJP chief.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas and said that the Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world. PM Modi highlighted that Sikhs have distinguished themselves globally in diverse fields.

"Greetings to everyone, especially the Sikhs on the special occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas. The Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world. Inspired by it, Sikhs have distinguished themselves globally in diverse fields," tweeted PM Modi.

The Khalsa tradition was initiated by the tenth Guru of Sikhism, Guru Gobind Singh. Its formation was a key event in the history of Sikhism. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)