Kolkata, Dec 9 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Wednesday took stock of the party organisation in West Bengal and asked the functionaries to submit a progress report of their assigned duties every 10 days.

During a closed-door party meeting, Nadda urged the state leadership to work hard till the assembly polls, due in April-May next year, are over.

"He also told us to put up a strong fight at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's constituency, Bhawanipore," a senior BJP leader who was present at the meeting said.

"Leaders were asked to submit a progress report of their assigned tasks every 10 days. He exuded confidence of coming to power in West Bengal in the next assembly election," another functionary of the party's state unit said.

Nadda is now in Kolkata on a two-day visit to take stock of the state BJP's activities and participate in an ongoing mass outreach campaign, which was taken up ahead of the assembly election.

After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election, winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

