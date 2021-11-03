New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government for reducing excise duty on petrol and diesel on the eve of Diwali.

"I thank Narendra Modi Ji's Gov for reducing Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel on the eve of Diwali by Rs. 5 and Rs. 10 respectively from tomorrow. The reduction in excise duty on Petrol & Diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping poor & middle classes," Nadda tweeted.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

