Jaipur, Feb 26 (PTI) BJP national president JP Nadda will address a meeting of the party's state executive committee in Jaipur on March 2.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the meeting will be held in Birla auditorium.

Prior to Nadda's visit, a meeting of the state-level office bearers, district in-charges, district presidents and morcha presidents will be held at the BJP state headquarters on March 1.

Nadda's visit is significant in view of the upcoming bypolls on four assembly seats of Sujangarh (Churu), Vallabnagar (Udaipur), Sahada (Bhilwara) and Rajsamand.

Rajsamand was held by the BJP and rest three by the ruling Congress.

BJP state general secretary Bhajan Lal Sharma said Nadda will be welcomed at several places before his arrival to the Birla auditorium on March 2.

