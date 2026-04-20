NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20: Manipal University Jaipur has invited applications for the prestigious Sir M. Visvesvaraya Scholarship aimed at supporting meritorious students aspiring to pursue B.Tech programmes at the institution.

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The University announced that a limited number of 200 scholarships will be offered under this flagship initiative across key engineering disciplines, including Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Science & Bioscience, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Electronics Engineering (VLSI Design & Technology), Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, and Fashion Technology.

According to the University, the scholarship will be awarded strictly based on prescribed eligibility criteria. Among eligible candidates, priority in allocation will be given to those who complete the admission process and deposit the full programme fee earlier, following a first-come, first-served basis.

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In addition to the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Scholarship, the University offers a broad range of financial aid opportunities across multiple categories to support students from diverse academic and socio-economic backgrounds.

University officials stated that due to the limited number of scholarships and high demand, interested candidates are advised to complete the admission formalities at the earliest to secure consideration under the scheme.

Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application process, and other scholarship options is available on the University's official website.

Please visit jaipur.manipal.edu/indian-scholarship.php

Applicants may also reach out to the admissions office through the helpline number 1800 1020 128 or via email at admissions@jaipur.manipal.edu for further assistance.

Through such initiatives, Manipal University Jaipur continues to reinforce its commitment to making quality higher education accessible while nurturing future-ready professionals equipped for successful careers.

To know more about the Manipal University Jaipur, please Visit jaipur.manipal.edu.

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