Iranian officials say the country is accelerating efforts to rebuild and expand its military infrastructure following recent hostilities, with a focus on missile and drone capabilities. Senior commanders report faster replenishment of launch systems and increased operational readiness across key defence sectors.

The statements come amid ongoing regional tensions, with Iran emphasising its ability to restore and strengthen military assets during a ceasefire period. Officials also used the opportunity to project confidence in the country’s strategic position and defence preparedness. Why Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Burial Is Still Delayed in Iran?

Iran Steps Up Defence Readiness: Missile and Drone Capabilities in Focus

Majid Mousavi, commander of the aerospace division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said Iran is replenishing missile and drone launchers at a faster pace than before the conflict involving the United States and Israel.

His remarks, carried by Nournews, were accompanied by footage showing inspections of an underground missile facility. The video appeared to display missiles, drones and launch systems stored within fortified bases, along with scenes of ground-based missile launches. The footage could not be independently verified by Reuters. Donald Trump Says US Has Intercepted, Taken Custody of Iranian-Flagged Cargo Ship 'TOUSKA'.

Mousavi said Iran’s rebuilding efforts have outpaced those of its adversaries, adding that opposing forces face logistical constraints in maintaining their own supplies.

Separately, Amir Hatami said Iran’s armed forces remain committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty across land, air and sea. Speaking to media outlets including Al Jazeera, Hatami said the military is prepared to respond decisively to potential threats.

He added that Iranian forces continue to strengthen their capabilities while maintaining readiness for confrontation. The remarks also emphasised the role of discipline and sacrifice within the armed forces.

Iran has long invested in missile and drone programmes as a central component of its defence strategy, particularly in light of international sanctions and restrictions on conventional arms procurement.

The latest statements highlight ongoing efforts to reinforce that strategy following recent hostilities. While details of the scale and timeline of the rebuilding effort remain limited, the developments point to continued focus on deterrence and military preparedness in the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Iran International, Nournews), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 03:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).