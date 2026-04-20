Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Indian equities closed largely flat on Monday as ongoing uncertainty and elevated tensions between the United States and Iran kept investor sentiment cautious.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 24,364.85, rising by 11.30 points or 0.05 per cent, while the BSE Sensex closed at 78,520.30, gaining 26.76 points or 0.03 per cent.

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Market participants remained watchful of global developments, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz and the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Investments, said that renewed disputes over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz injected volatility into global markets.

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"Investors interpreted the recent disruptions in the Middle East as potential negotiation tactics rather than the onset of a full-scale conflict. With the ceasefire set to expire this week, market participants remain cautious, awaiting further developments," he said.

He added that oil prices have surged but remained below the USD 100 mark, while the rupee has weakened, raising concerns about inflationary pressures. Despite these challenges, investors are focusing on the ongoing Q4 earnings season, leading to selective buying in sectors such as power, capital goods and consumer durables.

On the sectoral front, markets showed a mixed trend. Nifty Media rose by 0.65 per cent and Nifty Auto gained 0.16 per cent, while most other sectors including FMCG, IT, Metal, Pharma, Private Bank, Realty and Consumer Durables closed in the red.

In the commodities market, gold prices were trading at Rs 1,53,362 per 10 grams for 24 karats, while silver prices declined by 2.24 per cent to Rs 2,51,381 per kg.

Crude oil prices remained elevated, with Brent crude rising more than 4 per cent to USD 94.48 per barrel, as concerns persisted over the Strait of Hormuz situation.

Geopolitical developments continued to influence sentiment. Iran's Foreign Ministry stated that there are currently no plans for further negotiations with the United States. The announcement came as international mediators were expecting follow-up discussions ahead of the ceasefire deadline.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that American representatives, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will travel to Pakistan to hold ceasefire negotiations with Iran. He also warned of severe repercussions, including potential attacks on Iranian energy and civil infrastructure, if Iran does not agree to a deal.

Asian markets closed mostly in positive territory. Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.66 per cent to 58,862, while Singapore's Straits Times index gained 0.12 per cent to 5,004. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.03 per cent to 26,432, Taiwan's Weighted index rose 0.42 per cent to 36,958, and South Korea's Kospi index increased 0.44 per cent to 6,219. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)