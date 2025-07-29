Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): On the occasion of Naga Panchami today, portals of Nagchandreshwar Mandir in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh opened at midnight. The portals of this temple are opened only once a year on this auspicious occasion.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also had darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar at this temple today morning.

"It is a matter of good fortune for all of us that we have had the darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar once in a year on this land in the entire country. I have been coming here for many years, and now the number of visitors has increased significantly," Vijayvargiya told ANI.

Vijayvargiya added, "The administration has made excellent arrangements so that everyone can have darshan. However, next year we will need to consider the arrangements more carefully to make it better."

He also thanked the collector and administration for making good arrangements at the temple and prayed that the blessings of Lord Nagchandreshwar remain with everyone.

Ahead of the Nag Panchami festival, proper arrangements are in place for the devotees to offer prayers to the once-in-a-year opening Nagchandreshwar Temple.

The temple, situated atop the sanctum sanctorum of the Mahakaleshwar temple, is open for only 24 hours each year on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

Speaking to ANI, Administrator of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, Pratham Kaushik elaborated about the arrangement for devotees and said, "The doors of Lord Nagachandreswar temple will open tonight at 12 o'clock and it will be opened to offer prayers for 24 hours. Complete arrangements are in place for the devotees visiting tonight. Proper drinking water facilities, shoe stands arrangement, and Prasad counters have also been prepared. Additionally, adequate lighting has been placed along the way to the temple."

On the other hand, in view of Nagachandreswara darshan, entry to Mahakal temple will be allowed from trivedi gate via Mahakal Lok while entry from gate number 4 and Ganesh Dwar will remain close, he added.

Nagchandreshwar Temple is an ancient temple and there is a very rare idol of Shiva-Parvati residing on Sheshnag along with Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. It is believed that by worshipping here in the temple, both Shiva and Parvati are pleased and one overcomes the fear of snakes. There is also a tradition of feeding milk to a snake on Nag Panchami, so devotees offer milk to the idol of the snake here.

Nag Panchami, traditionally observed on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Shravan month, holds immense religious importance in Hinduism across India. It will be celebrated on July 29 this year. Devotees worship Nag Devta (the serpent god) and offer prayers for the well-being and welfare of their families. (ANI)

