India News | Naga Political Negotiation Has Gained Momentum Under Modi S Leadership: Patton

Kohima, Jun 14 (PTI) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Y Patton on Sunday said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the protracted Naga political negotiation has gained a new momentum

Speaking during the BJP Nagaland virtual rally with Union DoNER minister Jitendra Singh, Patton highlighted the achievements of Modi government on completion of one year of the second term.

"The Naga people have high hope and faith in his leadership to bring a permanent settlement," he said, adding that repealing of Article 370 and 35A in J&K, enactment the Citizenship (Amendment) Act ... solution to the long perplexed issue for settlement of 34,000 people belonging to Bru community in Tripura are some of the major achievements of the Modi government.

He said Modi was applauded by the World leaders and by various global organizations for timely declaring national lockdown and taking major effective steps in fighting the pandemic.

"Modiji has taken several steps for fighting the spread of this Covid-19 pandemic, from the call for Janata Curfew to the subsequent national lockdown starting March 24 onwards, keeping in mind the importance of Jaan Hai to Jahan hai", he said.

The deputy chief minister said the BJP is a responsible coalition partner in Nagaland, having 12 BJP legislators, in the House of 60-members.

For the last two years, he said the Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) government in Nagaland under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio had been delivering good governance guided by the vision of the Central government.

In this time of Covid-19 pandemic, Patton said the BJP Nagaland state unit is doing its best in handling the situation by engaging in various activities of the state government including distribution of essential commodities to the stranded migrants and students in the state and to various towns and villages.

The state BJP legislators have been extending financial assistance to various sections of the needy people in all the districts in Nagaland and committed to continue doing so, he said.

Patton said that while drawing inspiration from "Atmanirbhar Bharat" call made by Modi, the state BJP had distributed Kharif crop seeds in all the districts to encourage agri and allied farming in the state.

