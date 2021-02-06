Kohima, Feb 6 (PTI) Over 1.53 lakh children between 0 -5 years of age have been administered pulse polio drops in Nagaland during a recent drive, a health official said on Saturday.

Left out children were immunised in the house-to-house drive that began on January 31, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

"All the districts recorded 100 per cent coverage of estimated children in the 0-5 age group," he said.

