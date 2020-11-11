Kohima, Nov 11 (PTI) The Nagaland government banned firecrackers across the state till January 31 next year to curb pollution amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official order.

The prohibition has been imposed in exercise of the power conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Chief Secretary J Alam said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

Also Read | West Bengal Not to Hold Class 10th, 12th Prelims; Students to Directly Appear For 2021 Board Exams: Reports.

There is an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and during the winter, elderly, children, persons with comorbidities develop respiratory problems, he said.

Bursting of firecrackers releases harmful chemicals that have a severe impact on the respiratory health, and such pollutants may further prove hazardous for COVID-19 patients, including those who have recovered, Alam said.

Also Read | 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' Campaign's Second Phase to Be Launched From November 16-30: Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Considering the harmful effects, the state government directed to prohibit the sale and use of firecrackers across Nagaland in the public interest, the officer said.

Any person found violating the order would be punished under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act and other laws, he said.

The deputy commissioners, the commissioner of police of Dimapur and superintendents of police have been empowered to take all measures and necessary action to ensure compliance with the order, Alam said.

Several states have announced restrictions on bursting of firecrackers on Diwali and other year-end festivities, including Christmas, to curb pollution.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)