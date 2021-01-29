Kohima, Jan 29 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy was laid to rest in Kohima on Friday with a ceremonial guard of honour by the Nagaland Police.

A host of dignitaries, including ministers, advisors, MLAs and bureaucrats, were present.

Toy, 57, died on Thursday at his residence here after a brief illness.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in his eulogy described Toy as a humble, upright and dedicated leader who excelled in all his assignments.

Rio said Toy was a true bureaucrat and one of the best officers, expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Additional Chief Secretary and Finance Commissioner Sentiyanger Imchen, who spoke on behalf of the IAS Association of Nagaland, described Toy as a seasoned bureaucrat.

He was known for his administrative skill and the void created by his sudden demise will be felt deeply in the governance of the state, Imchen said.

Toy's father Er I Lanu Toy thanked the state government for organising such a grand reception in honour of his son on his last journey.

He also thanked Toy's colleagues and friends for the constant support during his illness.

Eulogies were also given by the Ao Senden and Kohima Aor Telongjem.

