Kohima, Jul 8 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio led a delegation to Japan, deepening bilateral cooperation through key MoUs and high-level engagements across sectors, an official said on Tuesday.

The delegation had arrived in Tokyo on July 5.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India Recall Shiv Kumar, Defence Attache at Indian Embassy of Jakarta, for His Remarks on Aircraft Loss During Operation Sindoor? Centre Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Digital Army.

The MoUs include an agreement with Kochi Prefecture to promote human resource exchange, employment opportunities for Naga youth, agri-technology transfer, and capacity building, and another pact between Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) and ARMS Incorporation to collaborate on sports development and human resource training, an official said.

The delegation also exchanged Letters of Intent (LoI) for establishment of an engineering college, student and policy exchanges, peacebuilding, and other multi-sectoral collaborations, he said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Fury: Meteorological Department Warns of Flash Flood in 7 Districts Due to Heavy Downpour, 225 Roads Closed.

"Nagaland is ready to engage globally. Our youths are eager, our people are capable, and our government is committed to forging meaningful, future-oriented partnerships. Japan will always find a special partner in Nagaland," Rio said.

The CM also reaffirmed the historical and cultural ties between India and Japan, describing those as “civilisational connections founded on shared democratic values, religious harmony, and a commitment to peace and humanity”.

“Our shared history and experiences have laid the foundation for a special bond. Today, we are not only remembering the past – we are collaborating to shape a peaceful and progressive future for our youths and future generations,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)