Kohima, Jan 5 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday made an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by the fire raging in the state's scenic Dzukou range even as efforts to douse the blaze completely continued for the eighth day, officials said.

The fire broke out in the Dzukou range in Kohima district on Tuesday afternoon.

Rio accompanied by advisors Mhonlumo Kikon and Medo Yhokha, Principal Secretary (Home) and Divisional Forest Officer Kohima made an aerial survey of the Dzukou valley.

"Made an aeriel survey of the latest forest fire situation at Dzukou valley today. Seeing the tremendous joint efforts by all concerned to tackle the situation, I am hopeful that the fire will soon be doused," Rio tweeted.

"The destruction of God-given beauty and resources of the Dzukou valley is sad. I hope we will all strive to support the efforts of preserving and promoting the rich biodiversity of the valley and learn to live in harmony with nature," he said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, efforts to douse the blaze continued as the fire was burning at multiple locations, said OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johnny Ruangmei.

"The main problem in controlling the fire is that the gusty wind which carries the fire sparks during the night hours, when operation is not carried both by air and land, starting fresh fire in multiple spots," he said.

This has resulted in fire erupting in some spots of the magnificent Dzukou valley, he said.

"We have decided to reinforce three more units of NDRF and requested the Ministry of Home Affairs. We will also reinforce personnel from the state including Home Guards and Civil Defence, Police and local volunteers," he said.

The service of four IAF choppers will also continue to spray water from air while manual efforts would be made to fight the valley fire on Wednesday, he said.

