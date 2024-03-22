Kohima, Mar 22 (PTI) The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre immediately release the frozen bank accounts of the party.

"The NPCC is astounded with the unwarranted move of the BJP-led government in freezing the bank accounts of All India Congress Committee (AICC), Indian Youth Congress (IYC) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI)," said NPCC working president Khriedi Theunuo said in a statement.

Such an undemocratic action would destroy the values of democracy in the country, he said.

"With the biggest festival of democracy at hand, freezing the bank accounts of the Congress is a move to paralyze the functioning of the Party in all aspects, especially to fight the elections," Theunuo said.

Such an action exposes the fear of the BJP and its allies that it might not win the elections in a free and fair way, he said.

