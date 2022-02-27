Kohima, Feb 27 (PTI) Nagaland government has sought information about any person from the state stranded in Ukraine and needs help for evacuation from the war-torn country.

The Home Department in an advisory issued by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said the details of any persons from Nagaland who may be stranded in Ukraine and needs to be evacuated and owing to the prevailing situation there may be provided to the helpline numbers – 0370-2291122/2291120 or through email seoc.nsdma@gmail.com and sdma.nagaland@gmail.com.

Official sources said that till date there is no information about any such person and therefore the advisory has been issued for necessary follow-up measures.

Meanwhile, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton on Sunday conveyed his willingness to extend any possible help to anyone from Nagaland studying, travelling or working in Ukraine who is left stranded in the war torn country or those who could have fled Ukraine and taken shelter in neighbouring countries.

Patton said he would coordinate with the officials of the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassies in foreign countries to bring back "our brothers and sisters".

For this, the Deputy Chief Minister has asked the parents and relatives of those who may be stranded there, and needing assistance, to send proper details of such persons through parents or through the office of the Naga Students' Federation to him.

A local newspaper here, Eastern Mirror on Sunday reported that one Machu Yirackchang from Poilwa village of Peren district, Nagaland, who is pursuing medical studies at I Horbachevsky Ternopil National Medical University was stranded in Ukraine.

He is travelling to Poland to catch the flight to India, the newspaper had reported.

