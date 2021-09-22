Kohima, Sep 22 (PTI) The Core Committee on Naga Political Issue (CCNPI) after a meeting with NSCN(IM)'s leadership on Wednesday expressed happiness on the resumption of peace talks between the Centre's new interlocutor A K Mishra and the Naga rebel group, a senior minister said.

The CCNPI including Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and Leader of NPF Legislature Party T R Zeliang held talks with the NSCN(IM) general secretary Th Muivah and other leaders of the rebel group at Chumukedima Police Complex in Dimapur, state minister Neiba Kronu said.

The Core Committee appealed to the NSCN(IM) leadership to continue talks for an early solution to the Naga problem, the minister said.

Asked if the Core Committee would be meeting the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising seven different factions, he said it would be decided in the next meeting of the CCNPI.

Meanwhile, the former governor of Nagaland R N Ravi on Wednesday resigned as the Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks.

“R. N. Ravi's resignation as interlocutor for the Naga peace process, submitted by him today has been accepted with immediate effect by the Government of India,” stated a tweet of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ravi was transferred as governor of Tamil Nadu on September 9.

The former interlocutor had signed a framework agreement with Muivah on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was seen as a major step towards the final settlement.

However, the NSCN(IM) has refused to hold talks with him since last year, accusing him of trying to sabotage the peace process.

The Centre has been holding parallel talks with the Working Committee of NNPGs since 2017 and entered into an “Agreed Position” with them.

Talks were said to have concluded on October 31, 2019, while Ravi was the interlocutor.

However, the final solution is still pending with NSCN (IM) remaining firm on its demand for a separate flag and Constitution for the Naga people.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio had also met the NSCN(IM) general secretary in Dimapur on Tuesday.

