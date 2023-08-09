Kohima, Aug 9 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio Wednesday claimed that the state has the lowest number of recorded crimes, particularly against women.

He said the Nagas are known for their integrity, upright nature, truthfulness and hard work. The customary law of the state is effective as there exists a strong traditional community system. As a result people from various levels like the village, tribe and clan can check crime and take upon themselves issues and resolve them.

The integrity and upright character of the Naga people and the effective implementation of the customary laws are the reasons why police stations in the state have very few recorded cases, the chief minister said after inaugurating 16 CCTV cameras in seven police stations of Kohima district at a programme at the North Kohima police station here, which is the oldest in the state.

He said the installation of the CCTVs is a milestone in the modernisation of Nagaland police as it will restore the people's trust in the force. The general people fear it and there are a lot of allegations of atrocities, torture, violence and false accusations in police stations,

“The installation of the CCTVs will make transparent happening in the police stations. "It will be a deterrent for the police and also civilians as they will be watched. The installation of the CCTVs will make the police personnel alert and strengthen their relationship with the general people,” the chief minister said.

A CCTV has been installed at the women police station in Kohima and more will be installed in 73 police stations across 15 districts the state, he said.

Referring to the control of use and trafficking of narcotic drugs in the state, Rio said the cabinet will discuss the issue on Thursday and make an official declaration soon.

He hoped that the administration, police, excise and other agencies will work to eradicate drug trafficking.

Rio thanked the union ministry of home affairs for sanctioning Rs 3.83 crore for the CCTV project in line with the December 2022 direction of Supreme Court.

Deputy Chief Minister, Y Patton who was present at the programme said installation of CCTV cameras in police stations will deter those who misuse powers vested in them by law and violate basic human rights.

It will drastically curb custodial torture and also bring about transparency in the work culture of the police, Patton said.

Most importantly it will give a sense of security to the common public to approach the police for reporting crimes, he added.

