Kohima, Jul 7 (PTI) Nagaland on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,534, a health department official said.
Five cases were reported from Dimapur district while one was from Kohima district, he said.
The state currently has 27 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,253 people have recovered from the disease.
The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 93.58 per cent, he said.
The COVID-19 death toll is 761 while 1,493 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.
Nagaland has so far tested a total of 4,75,107 samples for the infection.
Over 18,39,044 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state till Thursday.
