Kohima, Jun 11 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Friday notified the constitution of the Parliamentary Committee on the Naga political issue comprising all the 60 members of the assembly and the two MPs of the state. The panel would discuss matters relating to the issue and play the role of a facilitator in the ongoing peace talks between the central government and the Naga Political Groups, the notification said.

Its core committee is headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the convenor while his deputy Y Patton and Leader of Opposition TR Zeliang of the Naga People's Front (NPF) are the co-convenors.

Senior minister Neiba Kronu is its member secretary, stated the notification.

The core committee also has 15 members. It comprises four leaders from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Alliance (NDPP), five members each from ruling alliance partner BJP and the opposition NPF and an Independent MLA.

