Kohima, Oct 6 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 31 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more than the previous day, with the tally increasing to 31,373, a health official said.

Also Read | Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Supreme Court Takes Suo Moto Cognizance, to Hear Case Tomorrow.

The death toll rose to 667 as one more person from Dimapur succumbed to the infection, Integrated Disease Surveillance Project State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said.

Also Read | AP PGECET Admit Card 2021 for October 8 Examinations Released, Candidates Can Download Their Hall Tickets Online at sche.ap.gov.in.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were detected in Dimapur, eight in Tuensang and five each in Kohima and Mokokchung, one each in Mon and Phek, he said.

Thirty-two people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of recoveries to 29,390.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.67 per cent.

Nagaland now has 311 active cases, and altogether 1,005 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Over 3.78 lakh sample tests have been conducted for the coronavirus infection, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said 692,700 people have been inoculated till Tuesday, with 3,90,285 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)