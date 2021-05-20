Kohima, May 20 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload on Thursday mounted to 19,284 with the detection of 326 new cases, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The death toll in the state increased to 245 after 11 more COVID-19 patients died.

The state now has 4,519 active patients, while 13,924 patients have recovered from the disease.

"326 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur- 161,Kohima-100, Tuensang-16, Zunheboto-14, Mokokchung-Mon-12 each, Phek-7,Wokha-2, Longleng-Peren-1each. 218 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-118, Kohima-78, Mokokchung-15, Longleng-3, Peren-Zunheboto-2 each," the health minister said in a tweet.

With 218 recoveries on Thursday, Nagaland witnessed the highest single-day recovery of the year and the second time after September 21 2020, when 223 patients had recuperated from the infection.

However, the recovery rate in the state has come down to 72.2 per cent on THursday from 72.29 per cent on Wednesday.

State Nodal Officer Dr. Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin, the demise of 11 coronavirus patients -10 in Dimapur and one in Kohima -has increased the death toll in the state to 245, of which 11 had comorbid conditions.

A total of 596 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Till THursday, total of 1,79,511 samples have been tested for COVID-19, Kikon said.

Till Wednesday, 2,51,592 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to 1,97,679 people, said State Immunization Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

A total of 53,913 beneficiaries have received the second dose of the vaccine as well.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)