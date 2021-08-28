Kohima, Aug 27 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,841 on Friday as 63 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 614, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 24, followed by Kohima at 14 and Mokokchung at 10.

The death of two COVID-19 patients was reported from Dimapur district.

Nagaland now has 818 active cases, while 27,535 people have recovered thus far, including 78 on Friday.

As many as 874 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients has improved to 92.27 per cent from 92.20 per cent on Thursday.

The state has tested 314,028 samples for COVID-19 and inoculated 846,130 people thus far.

