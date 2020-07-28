Kohima, Jul 28 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported 75 new cases of COVID-19, a steep rise, taking its tally to 1,460, health officials said.

Most of the new cases were detected in Kohima where 51 people tested positive, followed by Phek (10), Wokha (7), and three each in Mon and Dimapur, they said.

Also Read | Birds of a Feather Actress Linda Robson Reveals She Was Once Mugged Over a Designer Bag Filled With Dog Poop.

A person was also found to be positive in the Tuensang district.

The worst-hit Dimapur district is showing significant drop in the number of new cases over the past few days. However, cases in Kohima continue to rise sharply.

Also Read | Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Launches Web Portal to Facilitate Plasma Donation : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 28, 2020.

Eight patients recovered during the day. So far, 577 patients have recovered.

The recovery rate dropped further to 39.52 per cent with the detection of the fresh cases.

There are 878 active cases in the state, while five COVID-19 patients have died.

However, the Health Department maintained that only four persons died of COVID-19.

A woman who died at a paid quarantine centre on July 22 lost her life due to other ailments and not COVID-19, health officials said.

All the deaths have been reported from Dimapur.

The woman who had come to Dimapur from Assam was lodged in a hotel. Her test reports, stating that she was COVID-positive, came in on July 25 after her death.

Dimapur has so far recorded 547 cases. Kohima has reported 408 cases, Peren 252, Mon 143 and Tuensang 46.

Most of the cases in the state are asymptomatic.

Kiphire is the only district in the state to have not reported a COVID-19 case. PTI NBS SBN SOM SOM 07282350 NNNNs and praised the leaders of Australian rules for their cautious approach tied to expert medical advice.

Stringent controls and early border closures have contributed to Australia having only 102 known deaths from COVID-19 and just over 7,100 reported cases.

The federal government has announced a three-phase plan to ease restrictions in the coming months, with the states and territories to determine their own timings. But social distancing and hygiene measures will be retained indefinitely. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)