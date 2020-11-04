Kohima, Nov 4 (PTI) Nagaland for the eighth consecutive day reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 148 patients recuperated from the disease while 56 new infections pushed the tally to 9,207, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state rose to 86.17 per cent as 7,934 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

"56 +ve cases of # COVID-19 detected today. Dimapur- 27, Kohima- 24, Mon-Tuensang- 2 each, Phek- 1. Also, 148 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 134, Kohima- 12, Mokokchung- Mon- 1 each," Health and Family Welfare minister P Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Nagaland at present has 1,143 active COVID-19 cases, said Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

Three more COVID-19 infected patients two in Kohima and one in Dimapur - died during the day increasing the death toll to 47, he said

However, 38 deaths are due to contagion, six are not related to COVID-19 and three are under investigation, he said.

Altogether 83 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 5,143 followed by Kohima (2,744), Mon (500), Peren (307), Tuensang (154), Zunheboto (138), Mokokchung (114), Phek (37), Wokha (29), Kiphire (23) and Longleng (18).

Of the total 9,207 COVID-19 cases, 3,977 are armed forces or security personnel, 3,120 traced contacts, 1,664 returnees from other states and 446 frontline workers, he said.

The district wise active COVID-19 cases are Dimapur (746), Kohima (295), Mon (51), Mokokchung (15), Tuensang (131), Zunheboto (8), Peren (7), Kiphire (5), Wokha (2) and Phek (1).

So far, a total of 1,00,002 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Nagaland, of which 61,850 samples have been tested through RT-PCR, 33,945 samples on TruNat and 4,207 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

