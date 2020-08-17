Kohima, Aug 17 (PTI) Nagaland reported more recoveries than fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day, a health department official said on Monday.

While 108 patients were cured of the disease during the day, 61 people tested positive for coronavirus, Additional Director of the health and family welfare department Dr Denis Hangsing said.

A total of 101 people recovered from COVID-19 and 54 fresh cases were reported on Sunday. The northeastern state registered 123 recoveries and 18 new infections on the previous day.

The recovery rate of the state is now 44.28 per cent, which was only 27 per cent a fortnight ago, he said.

With 61 fresh infections, the state's coronavirus caseload has gone up to 3,455.

The number of active cases is 1,911, the official said adding that 1,530 patients have recovered from the disease so far, eight died and six others migrated to other states.

"61 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed out of 577 samples tested 34 in Dimapur, 24 in Kohima, 2 in Zunheboto and 1 in Mokokchung, while necessary contact tracing has been activated and all primary contacts are under self isolation," Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Out of the total confirmed cases in the state, 1,511 are armed forces and paramilitary personnel.

