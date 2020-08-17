Kulgam, August 17: Terrorists attacked Central Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Nehama area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. In the attack, one CRPF personnel sustained injuries. He was immediately evacuated to a hospital. According to reports, the terrorists attacked a CRF bunker outside its camp in the area. Baramulla Encounter: 3 LeT Terrorists Behind Kreeri Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Says IGP Vijay Kumar.

The entire area has been cordoned off. The security forces have launched a search operation to nab the culprits. More details are still awaited. It is the second attack on security forces in less than 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tweet by ANI:

Terrorists attack CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) bunker outside the CRPF camp at Nehama in Kulgam district. One CRPF personnel injured. Area has been cordoned off for search. More details awaited: CRPF #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

Earlier in the day, Earlier in the day, two CRPF men and a Jammu and Kashmir policeman were martyred in a terrorist attack at Kreeri in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Two terrorists were later killed in the encounter. Two army jawans also sustained bullet injuries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 10:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).