Kohima, Mar 9 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, taking the coronavirus tally to 35,441, a health department official said.

With no fatality reported for the fifth consecutive day, the COVID-19 death toll remained at 757.

Nagaland now has 67 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,135 people have recovered from the disease, including two in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now 93.49 per cent.

A total of 1,482 coronavirus patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far tested nearly 4.63 lakh samples for COVID-19.

Altogether 14,74,203 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to 8,16,919 people in the state till Tuesday.

