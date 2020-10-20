Kohima, Oct 20 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally breached the 8000-mark on Tuesday as 67 more people tested positive for the virus, including 31 armed forces personnel, a health department official said.

The 67 new cases have pushed the state's COVID-19 tally to 8,020 and the number of active cases to 1,657, he said.

"67 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today Dimapur 38, Kohima 13, Tuensang 11 and Mon 5," Health Minister, S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet.

"Also, 60 positive patients have recovered Tuensang 27, Kohima and Mon districts 13 each and Dimapur 7," he said.

Of the total 8,020 COVID-19 cases, 6,267 patients have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate in the state is at present 78.14 per cent, Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

So far 29 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, he said, adding that 22 deaths were due to COVID-19, while six deaths are not related to COVID-19 and another death is still under investigation.

Altogether 67 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 4,350.

