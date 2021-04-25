Kohima, Apr 25 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 13,183 on Sunday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 180 cases this year, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Of the fresh cases, 154 were reported from Dimapur, 24 from Kohima and two from Mokokchung, he said.

Fifteen people -eight from Kohima and seven from Dimapur- were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,132, the minister said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 92.02 per cent.

Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme State Nodal Officer Dr Nyanthung Kikon said the death toll remained at 98 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported.

Nagaland now has 679 active cases, and 272 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Of the 98 fatalities, 10 people died due to comorbidities, the official said.

Altogether, 1,43,918 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, Kikon said.

Nagaland has so far administered a total of 1,80,473 doses of Covishield vaccine to 1,43,703 people, State Immunisation Officer Dr Ritu Thurr said.

At least 36,734 people, comprising 22,947 frontline workers, 9,427 healthcare professionals and 4,360 beneficiaries above 45 years of age, have received the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, the official said.

