India News | Nagpur: 2 Policemen Killed in Separate Road Accidents

Nagpur, Jun 1 (PTI) Two policemen were killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

In the first case, constable Ravindra Shende (37) of Kelwad police station was killed while on his way home on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit him from behind at 8:30pm on Sunday, an official said.

On Monday evening, head constable Arun Neware (53) of MIDC Buitbori police station was killed after a trailer truck hit his motorcycle near Butibori bridge, he added.

Hunt was on for drivers in both cases, he said. PTI

