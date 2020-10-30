Nagpur, Oct 30 (PTI) Nagpur on Friday reported 294 COVID-19 cases, taking the district's overall count to 95,193, while seven deaths increased the toll to 3,117, an official said.

He said 381 people were discharged during the day, giving the district an overall recovery count of 87,640.

The number of active cases stands at 4,436, he said.

