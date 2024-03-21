Nagpur, Mar 21 (PTI) The Nagpur cyber police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh and seized from them 2,626 SIM cards and 40 mobile phones allegedly used to carry out online frauds, officials said.

The accused hailed from Hardoi district in UP, they said.

A person from Nagpur in Maharashtra allegedly fell prey to the fraudsters in December last year and lost Rs 11.40 lakh, the police said on Wednesday.

Following the victim's complaint, the Katol police had registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Acting on credible intelligence, the Nagpur rural cyber police tracked the whereabouts of the culprits to Hardoi, the officials said.

With the assistance of local police, they arrested the two accused, both aged 25, and seized 2,626 SIM cards and 40 mobile phones from their possession, the officials added.

