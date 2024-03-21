Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, March 21: Tremors were felt in parts of Maharashtra's Nanded and Parbhani districts on Thursday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty or loss of property, they said. The tremors of 4.5 and 3.6 magnitude were recorded at 6.09 am and 6.19 am, with the epicentre at Jamb village in Kalamnuri taluka of Hingoli district, Nanded's disaster management authority said in a release.

In Nanded, the tremors were felt in some areas of the city, and Ardhapur, Mudkhed, Naigaon, Deglur and Biloli talukas of the district. Earthquake in Arabian Sea: Tremors Felt in Gujarat's Kutch, Maharashtra's Palghar as Quake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Near Daman.

Collector Abhijeet Raut appealed to the people not to panic. Authorities also asked the people to remove stones kept on the tin rooftops (to add weight) of their houses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)